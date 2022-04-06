Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.60

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)
