CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.89. 186,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,186. CGI has a twelve month low of $77.25 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.