Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) will post $99.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.50 million and the highest is $101.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $85.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $430.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.50 million to $435.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $458.50 million, with estimates ranging from $452.00 million to $465.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.17 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LXFR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.61. 132,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,786. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $457.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Luxfer by 1,323.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter worth about $648,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Luxfer in the third quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Luxfer in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

