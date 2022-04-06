$162.51 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) to report $162.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.06 million and the highest is $165.00 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $134.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $682.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.13 million to $695.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $762.52 million, with estimates ranging from $636.79 million to $797.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of SRC stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. 441,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,845. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $52.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.50%.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

