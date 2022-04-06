Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “

CNTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Shares of CNTB stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 31,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,145. Connect Biopharma has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $29.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,438,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 403,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 3,174.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 278,359 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

