1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DIBS. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of DIBS stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 257,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

