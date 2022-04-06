Konomi Network (KONO) Price Up 63.4% This Week

Konomi Network (KONO) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $13.29 million and approximately $13.31 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded up 63.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00035828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00104173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

KONO is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

