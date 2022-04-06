Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. Carter Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.41%.

CARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 161,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.