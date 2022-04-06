ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) vs. Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Financial Review

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) and Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Penns Woods Bancorp pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

11.6% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Penns Woods Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChoiceOne Financial Services $83.81 million 2.21 $22.04 million $2.86 8.60 Penns Woods Bancorp $70.08 million 2.43 $16.03 million $2.27 10.61

ChoiceOne Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp. ChoiceOne Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penns Woods Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Penns Woods Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChoiceOne Financial Services 26.30% 9.86% 1.00% Penns Woods Bancorp 22.88% 9.43% 0.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and Penns Woods Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ChoiceOne Financial Services beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services (Get Rating)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial and consumer loans. The company was founded on February 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Sparta, MI.

About Penns Woods Bancorp (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as construction and residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, the company engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. It operates through a network of twenty-seven offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, Blair, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

