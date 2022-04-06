Litecoin Price Tops $113.06 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $113.06 or 0.00261438 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013452 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001358 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,012,006 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

