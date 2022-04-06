Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Sells 1,998 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ALRM traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.66. 341,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,771. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.22.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 180,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 17,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

