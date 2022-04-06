Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Purchases $99,072.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner acquired 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner acquired 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 6,934,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543,889. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

