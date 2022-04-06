Boson Protocol (BOSON) Market Cap Reaches $80.42 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $80.42 million and $3.77 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $114.08 or 0.00263802 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013141 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004715 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000722 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.67 or 0.00662892 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

