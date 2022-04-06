Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $975,863.72 and $9,390.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002640 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

