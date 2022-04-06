$30.40 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $30.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $30.80 million. AxoGen posted sales of $31.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $138.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.70 million to $139.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $171.75 million, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $172.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 517,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,646. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

