Analysts Expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.69 Million

Analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $36.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.80 million. HomeTrust Bancshares reported sales of $36.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. 140,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,399. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $484.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $190,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

