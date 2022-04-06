Skrumble Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $99,433.00 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $99,433.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

