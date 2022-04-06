Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) to report $275.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $275.50 million and the highest is $275.80 million. Bentley Systems reported sales of $222.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.55. 931,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,907. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.98. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $921,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $5,624,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 192.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 293,402 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $757,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

