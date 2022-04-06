Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA):

4/5/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/1/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

4/1/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,431,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,682. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

