Ubex (UBEX) Hits Market Cap of $422,635.20

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 38% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Ubex has a market cap of $422,635.20 and $223,883.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011204 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.11 or 0.00235187 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000091 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

