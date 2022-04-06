Brokerages Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.82 Million

Analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) will post sales of $26.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.80 million and the highest is $30.00 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $25.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $121.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.05 million to $149.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $154.99 million, with estimates ranging from $126.36 million to $211.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.02). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 1,267,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,976. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $596.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

