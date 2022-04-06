Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives $5.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of VNTR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. 1,498,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

