Brokerages Set Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) PT at $1,570.00

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,601.67.

Several analysts have commented on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.54) to GBX 1,665 ($21.84) in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.33) to GBX 1,590 ($20.85) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.51) to GBX 1,550 ($20.33) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Prudential by 73.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PUK traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. 372,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.2372 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

