Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zalando from €92.00 ($101.10) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €96.50 ($106.04) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Zalando alerts:

ZLNDY stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 63,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Zalando has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.