OpenOcean (OOE) Price Hits $0.0994 on Exchanges

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $14.90 million and $2.03 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00046003 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.92 or 0.07342344 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,574.33 or 1.00359513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00050947 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.