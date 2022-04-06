$42.93 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $42.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.60 million and the highest is $43.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $42.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $178.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.93 million to $183.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $197.17 million, with estimates ranging from $190.31 million to $204.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CATC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $575.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $78.39 and a 12-month high of $97.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.