freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives €24.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.17 ($26.56).

A number of research firms have commented on FNTN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.77) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($23.41) price target on freenet in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($29.67) price objective on freenet in a report on Friday, April 1st.

FRA:FNTN traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €24.62 ($27.05). 463,601 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €24.09 and a 200 day moving average of €23.27. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.54) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($36.18).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

