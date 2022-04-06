Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to Post -$1.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($4.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($4.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tempest Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ TPST traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 77,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

