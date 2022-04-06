XYO (XYO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.69 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. XYO has a market cap of $255.54 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XYO has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00035673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00104509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

