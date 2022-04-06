Swop (SWOP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.96 Million

Swop (SWOP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Swop has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swop has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $41,580.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swop coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.12 or 0.00011801 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00046003 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.92 or 0.07342344 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,574.33 or 1.00359513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,166,896 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,474 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

