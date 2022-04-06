B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $570.34

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 570.34 ($7.48) and traded as low as GBX 537.20 ($7.05). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 548 ($7.19), with a volume of 2,962,010 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BME shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.52) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.70) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.87) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 617.89 ($8.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 570.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 591.90. The company has a market capitalization of £5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67.

In related news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.67), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($306,885,245.90).

About B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

