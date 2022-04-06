BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of DMB traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,183. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

