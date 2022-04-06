Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Daniel Kerzner Sells 2,612 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $177,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.66. 341,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,771. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.05. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 180,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Alarm.com by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Alarm.com by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 17,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

