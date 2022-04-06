Restore (LON:RST) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $452.23

Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 452.23 ($5.93) and traded as low as GBX 445 ($5.84). Restore shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.84), with a volume of 306,781 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.48) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Restore alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 451.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 474.28. The company has a market capitalization of £613.67 million and a PE ratio of 53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.50. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Restore Company Profile (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.