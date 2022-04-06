Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.58. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 108,820 shares changing hands.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 88,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 12.2% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

