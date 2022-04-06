Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.96. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 435,246 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market cap of $103.91 million, a PE ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 80,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.