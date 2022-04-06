Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.22

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.22 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11.40 ($0.15). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 10.90 ($0.14), with a volume of 422,276 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.30. The company has a market cap of £40.98 million and a P/E ratio of -34.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.
Plant Health Care Company Profile (LON:PHC)
Recommended Stories
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.