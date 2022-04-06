Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.22

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.22 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11.40 ($0.15). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 10.90 ($0.14), with a volume of 422,276 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.30. The company has a market cap of £40.98 million and a P/E ratio of -34.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Plant Health Care Company Profile

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

