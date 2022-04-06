InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 35,170 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 million, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 0.17.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.