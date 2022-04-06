Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.90

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $0.92. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

