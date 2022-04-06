Analysts Set Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Target Price at $22.90

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Fisker stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,033,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.86. Fisker has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Fisker news, Director Mitchell Zuklie bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Fisker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

