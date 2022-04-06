Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 1-Day Volume Hits $909.21 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $424.91 or 0.00977590 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and $909.21 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,570,683 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

