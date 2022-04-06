Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives $28.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.31.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of DRETF stock remained flat at $$22.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $23.72.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
