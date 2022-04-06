Brokerages Set Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Target Price at $22.43

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of VMEO stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -34.67. Vimeo has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

