BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals. The Company’s first product, PURE EP ™ System, is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. “

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

Shares of BioSig Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 61,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,654. BioSig Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 7,237.42% and a negative return on equity of 195.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioSig Technologies will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSGM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 31.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 37.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioSig Technologies (BSGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.