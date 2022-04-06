Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

NYSE CCS traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $48.74. 531,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,901. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.41.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 136.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 61.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,772 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 28.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.