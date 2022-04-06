Brokerages Expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). Flux Power posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLUX. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of FLUX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 68,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,123. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

