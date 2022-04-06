Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $12,017.50 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $12,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $11,742.50.

On Friday, March 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $11,825.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $11,797.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $12,210.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $11,935.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $11,495.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $11,357.50.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $12,127.50.

On Monday, February 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00.

RDI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.24. 9,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,875. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.56. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Reading International by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

