Robert W. Hesslein Sells 2,786 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $22,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VYGR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. 310,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.13. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 149,698 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.