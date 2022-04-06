Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.58

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 172660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

