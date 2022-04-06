First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.80

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.80 and traded as low as C$40.33. First National Financial shares last traded at C$40.86, with a volume of 59,613 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.77.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.8099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

